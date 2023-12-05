Toys for Tots
‘Far exceeded any expectations I had’: Helberg Barbecue sees outpouring of support after fire

By Alex Fulton
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPEEGLEVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A week after a fire tore through Helberg Barbecue support has been rolling in from across the state and even the nation.

The restaurant’s owner Philip Helberg and his staff spent Monday working on getting everything in order.

”We’re just still working on getting the rubble cleaned up and hauled off,” Helberg said.

In just one week the kitchen trailer onsite went from being a burnt frame to several piles of scrap metal.

”We don’t have time to wait for insurance to send someone to come do this, we’re going to do it ourselves,” Helberg said.

The progress on the cleanup was made possible through plenty of community support.

”Fundraising is really helping us bridge the gap right now to keep our staff employed so that we can get back out here and open as soon as possible,” Helberg said.

A GoFundMe started a week ago has already garnered more than $80,000 to fund repairs to the restaurant.

”To receive that amount in such a short amount of time is miraculous,” Helberg said. “I mean there’s been a lot of tears shed just seeing the generosity of people.”

The support doesn’t stop there. Waco-based Sendero Provision Co. launched a clothing line that will give back to Helberg Barbecue.

”We normally sell hats and T-shirts for $35,” Sendero Provision Co. CEO Hunter Harlow said. “We jacked the prices up just so they can get more of the proceeds from that.”

Hole in the Roof across town also debuted an assortment of shirts and sweatshirts meant to help the barbecue spot.

”As a small business owner I completely understand the importance of having your space and your home and then losing that is just heartbreaking,” Hole in the Roof owner Joel Peel said.

Helberg said neither of the fundraisers were his ideas, the two business owners simply approached him and asked how they could help.

”Everything this past week has far exceeded any expectations I had and especially how far this is reaching,” Helberg said.

