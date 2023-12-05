Former Waco resident sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2004 child sex abuse case

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Lubbock truck driver who sexually abused a 4-year-old girl in 2004 was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday.

Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about 90 minutes Wednesday before rejecting Darryl Stephen Pope’s plea for probation and recommending a 10-year prison term.

The jury deliberated about five hours Tuesday before convicting Pope, 63, of indecency with a child by contact. Pope faced up to a maximum 20 years in prison on that charge.

The jury deadlocked 7-5 in favor of not guilty on an indecency with a child by exposure count and Judge Thomas West declared a mistrial on that charge.

Prosecutors Tara Avants and Jessica Washington abandoned a first-degree felony count of aggravated sexual assault of a child before the trial kicked off Monday morning.

“Justice delayed was not justice denied,” Avants said. “We are grateful the jury heard the voice of this courageous young woman, even after all these years. When our office discovers evidence of child abuse, we will aggressively pursue justice, regardless of when the crime occurred.”

Pope, a former family friend of the girl’s grandparents, will be eligible for parole after he is credited with serving five years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

The victim, who is now 22, said she was 4 when Pope took her into a supply closet at her grandparent’s downtown business, pulled down her pants and sexually abused her. She said he also pulled down his pants and told her it was “her turn” to touch him.

In closing statements Wednesday, Avants and Washington asked jurors to ignore Pope’s request for probation and to send him in prison.

Avants referred to a traditional ceremony in which school children sang Christmas carols around the rotunda Tuesday at the McLennan County Courthouse. She said it was good the trial was under way and that Pope was unable to leave the courtroom to attend the caroling event.

“What would he see and what would he think when he saw those children?” she asked. “Sex offenders think differently and look at little children differently.”

Pope’s attorney, Jason P. Darling, said Pope would be an appropriate candidate for probation, which Darling said was much more than a “slap on the wrist.”

Darling thanked the jury after the three-day trial “for their effort and time deliberating this case.”

“They took their job seriously and provided justice in this case,” Darling said. “While we are disappointed in the outcome, we are thankful we can move on after waiting four years to resolve this case. He was facing life in prison when we began the week and are appreciative he only received 10 years.”

When Pope lived in Waco, he worked for a time for the girl’s grandparents at their former janitorial supply company in downtown Waco.

The victim, who is now 22 with a 2-year-old daughter, testified Tuesday that she considered Pope part of her extended family and called him “Uncle Steve.”

She said her “day care” when she was young was her grandparents’ business. She grew to like and trust Pope. “He was like my babysitter at times,” she said.

After the incident, Pope told her that it would be “our secret,” she said.

She said Pope, a truck driver, left Waco after that and she didn’t see him or hear from him again until she was 14. He called her, and she said hearing his voice again made her sick.

She said she told her grandmother about the abuse when she was 14, but her grandmother didn’t do anything about it. Three years later, she told a Child Protective Services worker who was at her home investigating an unrelated matter. The CPS worker told her to report it to law enforcement officers, she said.

