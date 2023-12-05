Fort Cavazos Trees for Troops Christmas tree giveaway to be held at Phantom Warrior Stadium

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Cavazos Trees for Troops Christmas tree giveaway will be held Friday afternoon for grades E-1 to E-4 soldiers.

Trees for Troops donated hundreds of Christmas trees to be given away from 2-5 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Phantom Warrior Stadium.

All other DoD cardholders may pick up their tree from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dec. 9, or until all trees are gone.

Everyone must present a valid military identification card at the time of pick-up and are to come prepared to load their tree and bring tie-down ropes or string.

Trees are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. One tree per household only.

“Trees for Troops, a program of the Christmas Spirit Foundation, provides free, farm-grown Christmas Trees to members in all branches of the U.S. military and their families, through donations, sponsorship, grants and the work of many volunteers,” said Fort Cavazos.

