Ground Game Texas sues City of Harker Heights for refusing to add Proposition A

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Ground Game Texas has announced they have sued the City of Harker Heights following the City’s failure to update City Code following voter approval of Proposition A in November 2022.

Ground Game’s petition was filed on Nov. 30 and Judge Jack Jones of the 146th Judicial District of Bell County has been assigned to the case.

Previously, the organization sent a letter on Oct. 2 calling on the city to honor the results of the November 2022 and May 2023 elections and requests that the City add the policies of Proposition A to the City’s Code of Ordinances no later than October 27, 2023.

The organization states, “Yet over one year after the election result—and over six months after a referendum election affirmed Prop. A as City law— the City Clerk and City Manager still refuse to update the City’s code. Ground Game’s lawsuit asks the District Court to intervene and compel the City to follow its own Charter.”

In May, 1,135 people voted “no” while 1,134 voted “yes” in the Prop A referendum. Voters were asked to vote on the question, “Shall the ordinance repealing Chapter 133, “Marijuana Enforcement,” of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Harker Heights be approved?”

“This lawsuit is about enforcing the will of the voters. Harker Heights officials are undermining local democracy by disregarding the clear language of the city charter. Whatever policy disagreements the City Manager or City Clerk might have with the voters who approved Proposition A, it’s not the job of city staff to ignore the result of a lawful initiative election. We attempted to negotiate with the City Manager and City Attorney but they ignored our attempts. Now we are fighting for the rights of Harker Heights voters in Bell County District Court,” said Julie Oliver, Executive Director of Ground Game Texas.

KWTX has reached out to the City of Harker Heights for a statement.

