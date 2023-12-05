Homeless man accused of assaulting guest at New Road Inn, threatening victim with a knife

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Michael Romero, 28, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he assaulted a guest at the New Road Inn and threatened the victim with a knife, police wrote in an arrest affidavit.

Romero, who is being held at the McLennan County Jail without bond, was already wanted on several outstanding warrants for assault, theft under $100, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to ingest, no liability insurance, driving without a license, street solicitation, and theft.

On Dec. 1, Waco Police Department officers were dispatched to the New Road Inn in the 4000 block of Jack Kultgen Expressway.

A guest at the motel told them he was walking back to the motel from a nearby Quick Trip gas station when he noticed Romero was following him. The guest said Romero approached him, began acting aggressive, and punched him in the mouth. The victim told police he did not defend himself because he was wearing flip flops.

Later that day, the victim decided to go back to the Quik Trip, this time with his pit bull. As he was walking to the gas station, the victim once again noticed Romero was following him and they exchanged words. As the victim returned to his room at the motel, Romero followed him up the stairs while holding a folding knife, the affidavit states.

The victim told police Romero opened the knife, walked in his direction, and made threats.

The victim entered his room and called police for help. Officers located Romero at a Burger King and took him into custody.

