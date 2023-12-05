Killeen hosts Solar Eclipse 2024 town hall meeting

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The once in a lifetime event is making its way to central Texas, the total solar eclipse 2024.

Even though the event is in April 8th, 2024, the city of Killeen hosted a town hall earlier Monday night so people can know what to expect.

Residents like Lila Holley said since she never experienced a solar eclipse before, so she wants to make sure she’s prepared.

“When you hear the statistics that this hasn’t happened since 2017 and it’s not going to happen for another 30 years, like this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for us in this area. I’m really excited for the kids and anyone who is interested in this type of science,” said Holley.

Residents got to ask questions, learn about activities planned for the eclipse and what safety protocols are put in place.

“We’re going to have more people on the street, both on the fire and police side, which would help with those call volumes,” said chief of the Killeen fire department James Kubinski.

Holley said she appreciates the city informing the public on this once in a lifetime event.

“A lot of people don’t know what’s coming, a lot of people don’t know what’s about to happen, a lot of people don’t know the impact,” said Holley.

The city expects more than 300,000 people to come to Killeen and for traffic routes to extend between two-four hours.

“I’ll be planning accordingly for my family doing my grocery shopping early, filling up all of the cars prior to that. Just being very, very patient,” said Holley.

President of the Innovation Black Chamber Of Commerce, Ronnie Russell is pushing small businesses to plan early for the event and take advantage of the opportunity.

“It’s an opportunity to take your brand to other states. When you’re understanding that your brand is important, so you’re going to make sure your logistics, your food, and all of this other stuff—restaurants are going to be packed. How come it can’t be your restaurant,” said Russell.

Experts said to not forget your solar glasses while looking at the solar eclipse because then you’re more prone to vision loss.

For more information on the solar eclipse and events the city has planned, click here.

