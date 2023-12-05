Toys for Tots
Man accused of striking victim in the stomach with a pry bar during argument in Woodway

Assault happened during argument involving suspect’s wife, police said
Drew Montez Archie, 37,
Drew Montez Archie, 37,(McLennan County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla and KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Drew Montez Archie, 37, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, after he allegedly used a pry bar to strike a man in the stomach during a domestic disturbance involving Archie’s wife and the woman’s son.

At about 11:25 p.m. on Dec. 2, Woodway Police Department officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of Woodway Avenue to investigate an assault involving a “bat-like weapon.”

Upon arrival, the officers learned Archie got into an argument with his wife and her son. Archie, police said, attempted to strike the woman’s son with the pry bar but ended up striking another man at the scene in the stomach, “causing pain and a mark.”

According to the affidavit obtained by KWTX, Archie’s wife told police he “had left the hotel in an intoxicated state in a 2008 silver Infinity Q56 ... and that she was getting notifications from her bank that Archie was removing money from an ATM at Cefco.”

The police officers determined Archie was withdrawing the money at the Cefco at 5601 Bagby Avenue, the affidavit states. The officers arrived at the corner store and allegedly spotted the Infinity parked at a gas pump. They approached the vehicle to find Archie with a large bottle of alcohol in his lap, the affidavit states.

“Found in Mr. Archie’s vehicle in the front passenger seat was a large pry bar with a red handle that matched the description of the object Archie used to hit the victim with and it was taken in as evidence,” the document states.

Archie is currently in custody at the McLennan County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

