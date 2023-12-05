Toys for Tots
Missing Southeast Texas 14-year-old found by police

Seryna Ferrin, 14,
Seryna Ferrin, 14,(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BEAUMONT, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: The Beaumont Police Department has located Seryna Ferrin, 14, who was reported missing out of Southeast Texas.

According to police, she was seen last seen on surveillance wearing a Lamar Cardinals hoodie at 10:10 p.m. Dec. 4 at Triangle Baptist Church at 605 Hwy 69 in Nederland.

Ferrin was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in the 150 block of Charlotte Drive in Beaumont.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

