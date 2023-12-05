Toys for Tots
Near daily temperature changes coming through early next week

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Despite that, sunshine will do its thing, pushing temperatures into the pleasant 60s.

Tonight’s the night to cozy up, with perfect conditions for temperatures to dip into the 30s, except for a few rural spots that might flirt with freezing. Tomorrow southerly winds return, but stay on the lighter side. That will keep things mild with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the 40s. Windy and warmer days are just around the corner, so you’ll want to have a plan to keep those holiday inflatables tied down through the weekend. We have a cold front coming on Saturday that brings a small chance for rain and cooler weather as soon as it clears.

Hold onto your hats for the second half of the week! Gusty sound winds team up and bring us warm and muggy air for Thursday and Friday. Thursday’s highs will climb to around 70. Friday, get ready for the warmest day, hitting the mid to upper 70s, maybe even touching 80 in the west!

A cold front joins the party on Saturday, bringing some scattered rain. The best chances for rain will be along and east of I-35, with the highest chances in East Texas with this system. If you live east of I-35, expect a 30% chance of rain Saturday morning that’ll amount to maybe a quarter-inch of rain. For everyone else, don’t expect much rain at all! Windy and cooler vibes take over for Sunday, with high temps ranging from the 50s in the northwest to the upper 60s in the southeast. Sunday and Monday will give us a chilly start in the 30s, but south winds will bring back those milder daytime temperatures with highs back into the low to mid 60s on Monday!

