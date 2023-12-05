Toys for Tots
Near daily temperature changes coming through early next week

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Although we’re still lacking in the rainfall department with many cities and towns still in the middle of our ongoing drought, this isn’t the middle of summer where the weather is just doesn’t change. Believe it or not, we have a few cold fronts coming over the next few days that’ll help to change temperature pretty much every single day through the beginning of next week. Our next cold front pushes through today, but it won’t actually arrive until late in the day so temperatures will be mild-to-warm for this time of year this afternoon. Clear skies and calm winds have allowed for temperatures to slide into the mid-to-upper 30s this morning, but an abundance of sunshine should bolster temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s late day. Cold front number one pushes through late today and tonight, shifts the winds a bit, and helps to push a little baby slice of cold air in. It may actually be a touch warmer tomorrow morning as a few clouds move in, but we’ll start the day Wednesday in the mid-to-upper 30s and then warm only into the mid-60s late in the day.

The bigger cold front, pushing in Saturday, will drop temperatures a bit more notably and could bring us a bit of rain, but it’ll change the weather even before it arrives Thursday and Friday. Gusty south winds return ahead of Saturday’s front. We’re expecting partly-to-mostly cloudy skies Thursday, but south winds gusting between 30 and 40 MPH will help to boost temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s late-day. With continued gusty south winds and a bit more sunshine Friday, we’ll close the work week with high temperatures in the mid-70s. Saturday’s front arrives in the morning hours meaning some of us will start out with temperatures in the 60s while others behind the advancing front (mainly west of Highway 281) could start out in the 40s and 50s. Since the front pushes through during the morning hours, morning highs in the 60s and maybe even the low 70s east of I-35 should tumble midday and into the afternoon. Returning partial sunshine could allow late-day temperatures to rebound, but we’ll likely all be stuck in the 50s and lower 60s once Saturday’s front pushes in. A few scattered light sprinkles are possible near and especially east of I-35, but most of the steady rain likely misses us to the east. If you live east of I-35, expect a 30% chance of rain Saturday morning that’ll amount to maybe a quarter-inch of rain. For everyone else, don’t expect much rain at all!

The temperature drop coming behind Saturday’s front lingers Sunday as highs only reach the mid-to-upper 50s with sunshine! We’ll warm back into the upper 50s and low 60s for the majority of next week, but the warming trend will likely be halted by a developing storm system that should push gradually through the state at some point next week. Details for next week’s storm system are quite unclear, but we should see at least one day with a decent rain chance. When that day is, however, is unknown right now.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

