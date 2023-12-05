Nolanville residents to conserve water due to upgrade project in Bell County

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Nolanville residents are advised to conserve water Thursday due to a generator upgrade project for WCID1.

Bell County WCID1, which provides water to WCID3 for customers in Nolanville will be shutting down the water plant for approximately four hours on December 7 beginning at about 9:00 a.m. to perform required upgrades.

WCID1 will be unable to pump water to WCID3′s water storage tanks while they are down.

WCID3 is requesting that customers refrain from doing any lawn watering and using any unnecessary water until WCID1 has restored power to their water plant.

Anyone with questions is to contact Bell County WCID #3 at 254-698-6885.

