Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Nolanville residents to conserve water due to upgrade project in Bell County

Conserve Water
Conserve Water(MGN)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Nolanville residents are advised to conserve water Thursday due to a generator upgrade project for WCID1.

Bell County WCID1, which provides water to WCID3 for customers in Nolanville will be shutting down the water plant for approximately four hours on December 7 beginning at about 9:00 a.m. to perform required upgrades.

WCID1 will be unable to pump water to WCID3′s water storage tanks while they are down.

WCID3 is requesting that customers refrain from doing any lawn watering and using any unnecessary water until WCID1 has restored power to their water plant.

Anyone with questions is to contact Bell County WCID #3 at 254-698-6885.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skylynn Tuerk, 33, and Charles Harris, 27
Texas DFPS: Baby found dead in Waco motel room believed to have died of starvation, described as ‘malnourished’ and looking ‘like a skeleton’
Former Cowboys star Jason Witten wins high school football state championship as head coach
Rebeca Nae, 22, and Cristi Iordache, 30,
Couple accused of stealing thousands in cosmetics from Waco area H-E-B stores while leaving children behind in car
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Justin Hix (left), Ricardo Salazar (Right)
Temple police say both suspects involved in fatal shooting in custody

Latest News

Degrees of Science: 2024 Eclipse Megamovie
Mayor of West during fertilizer plant explosion retires: a look back at service
Mayor of West during fertilizer plant explosion retires: a look back at his term
File Graphic (KWTX)
Austin ISD police officer shot in the leg outside high school: reports
FILE: Fairfield Lake State Park
Texas Parks and Wildlife will no longer seek acquisition of Fairfield Lake State Park land