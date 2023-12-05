Robinson woman accused of assaulting disabled grandmother who kicked boyfriend out of home

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Jasmine Marie Alvarez, 20, was charged with injury to an elderly or disabled individual after she assaulted her grandmother and sister when the elder woman kicked Alvarez’s boyfriend out of their home, an arrest affidavit states.

Police wrote in an affidavit, that the night before, Alvarez’s grandmother began arguing with Alvarez’s boyfriend over his treatment of Alvarez. The argument led to the decision that Alvarez’s boyfriend would have to gather all of his belongings and leave their home by 3 p.m. on Dec. 4.

On the 4th, another argument escalated to the point where the grandmother confronted Alvarez, who challenged the elderly woman to hit her, police wrote in the affidavit.

Police said the elderly woman slapped Alvarez, who retaliated by striking her grandmother in the face with a handheld mirror. The victim fell to the ground and Alvarez’s sister intervened.

The sister “began attacking (Alvarez) to get her away from their grandmother,” police said, “This led to both (sisters) being pinned against a deep freezer and strikes were being exchanged between both (siblings).”

Alvarez claimed she attacked her grandmother and sister in self-defense, police said. She left the residence with her boyfriend but the pair were later pulled over by officers, and Alvarez was taken into custody.

The grandmother, who is a medically-disabled individual on social security, reportedly suffered a large contusion to her forehead, police said.

Online records show Alvarez is no longer being held at the McLennan County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.