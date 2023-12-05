‘Sanctuary City’ billboards pop up in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Two “Sanctuary City” billboards have popped up in El Paso causing some to worry about misleading information.

The signs read “San Francisco Welcomes Immigrants” or “New York City Welcomes Immigrants.”

Sacturatrycities.com claims to have paid for them, though it’s unclear why.

The website suggests cities like New York, San Francisco and Chicago have ample services to help with housing, food and legal assistance.

However, the Opportunity Center for the Homeless in El Paso says those places might not have available resources because they are also overwhelmed with migrants.

