Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

‘Sanctuary City’ billboards pop up in El Paso

The signs read “San Francisco Welcomes Immigrants” or “New York City Welcomes Immigrants.”
The signs read “San Francisco Welcomes Immigrants” or “New York City Welcomes Immigrants.”
By KVIA via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Two “Sanctuary City” billboards have popped up in El Paso causing some to worry about misleading information.

The signs read “San Francisco Welcomes Immigrants” or “New York City Welcomes Immigrants.”

Sacturatrycities.com claims to have paid for them, though it’s unclear why.

The website suggests cities like New York, San Francisco and Chicago have ample services to help with housing, food and legal assistance.

However, the Opportunity Center for the Homeless in El Paso says those places might not have available resources because they are also overwhelmed with migrants.

Copyright 2023 KVIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skylynn Tuerk, 33, and Charles Harris, 27
Texas DFPS: Baby found dead in Waco motel room believed to have died of starvation, described as ‘malnourished’ and looking ‘like a skeleton’
Former Cowboys star Jason Witten wins high school football state championship as head coach
Rebeca Nae, 22, and Cristi Iordache, 30,
Couple accused of stealing thousands in cosmetics from Waco area H-E-B stores while leaving children behind in car
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Justin Hix (left), Ricardo Salazar (Right)
Temple police say both suspects involved in fatal shooting in custody

Latest News

Seryna Ferrin, 14,
Missing Southeast Texas 14-year-old found by police
Ground Game Texas sues City of Harker Heights for refusing to add Proposition A
Fort Cavazos.
Fort Cavazos Trees for Troops Christmas tree giveaway to be held at Phantom Warrior Stadium
Lufkin ISD launches new reporting tool for student safety
East Texas ISD launches new reporting tool for student safety