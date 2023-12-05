Texas Parks and Wildlife will no longer seek acquisition of Fairfield Lake State Park land

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) on Tuesday announced it will no longer pursue acquisition of the property previously occupied by Fairfield Lake State Park, now owned by FLG Owner, LLC.

“TPWD recognizes the importance of conserving our state’s natural resources and providing recreational opportunities for Texans,” said TPWD Executive Director David Yoskowitz.

“However, TPWD must also responsibly manage the state’s fiscal resources in order to maximize the benefit of our parks for all Texans. The citizens of Texas have always shown strong support for expanded access to state parks, and I believe there is a promising future for outdoor recreation in our great state.”

TPWD said the decision makes clear it does not intend to exercise its power of eminent domain in the future to obtain a portion of FLG Owner’s property, including all water rights.

“This means that there will be no efforts to establish a state park or any other use on FLG Owner’s property,” the agency said.

“We want to thank the staff and visitors who made Fairfield Lake State Park such a special place for the past half century, as well as those who have supported the effort to save the park,” said Texas State Parks Director Rodney Franklin.

