Thieves target multiple oil well sites in Burleson County in recent weeks

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -Thieves have recently targeted over five oil well sites in Burleson County, according to the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office. Incidents have been reported in Snook, Cooks Point, Deanville, and Caldwell, with criminals taking essential equipment crucial for maintaining operational oil pumps.

According to the Railroad Commission, oil production in the Lone Star State is significant, with Texas producing 1.5 billion barrels of crude oil and more than 11 trillion total cubic feet of gas annually.

Burleson County Sheriff Gene Hermes highlighted the significant impact on oil producers, emphasizing the financial losses incurred due to stolen equipment and oil production disruptions.

“You know it happens from time to time. We have groups that come in and they go to these oil well pads and they’ll start stealing batteries and copper wire and things of that nature,” said Hermes.

“They’re losing the copper wire, they’re losing the battery, but then they’re also losing the production of that oil. So it cost them quite a bit of money,” Hermes added. “But when they hit these oil well sites it actually shuts the wells down, so it costs a lot of money to get them back going again.”

While the sheriff’s office did not identify any specific locations for the thefts they say between six and seven oil fields in the northern part of the county have been impacted. The sheriff emphasizes the importance of reporting any suspicious activity. He also says that the recent wave of thefts occurred between 10 PM and 2 AM, highlighting the opportunistic nature of these criminals.

‘It’s not just the oil companies, even land owners that live close to an oil well site, if they see something we just wish they would call in as soon as possible,” Hermes added.

