Trial underway for ex-Waco man accused touching a girl, exposing himself in front of victim

Darryl Stephen Pope
Darryl Stephen Pope(Tommy Witherspoon for KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Testimony is set to begin Tuesday morning in a child indecency case against a 63-year-old truck driver from Lubbock.

Darryl Stephen Pope, formerly of Waco, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on one count of indecency with a child by contact and one count of indecency with a child by exposure.

Prosecutors Tara Avants and Jessica Washington and defense attorney Jason P. Darling spent Monday selecting a jury to hear the case.

Pope, who moved from Waco to Lubbock in 2007, is charged with improperly touching and exposing himself to a 4-year-old Waco girl in December 2004. Pope worked for the alleged victim’s grandparents at their former janitorial and supply company in Waco. She is now 22.

According to court documents, Pope was arrested in 2018 after the girl told her grandmother that Pope touched her improperly when she was younger.

Pope was indicted in 2019 on a first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child count. However, Avants and Washington abandoned that count Monday morning before jury selection started.

Pope, who is eligible for probation, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the charge of indecency with a child by contact and another 10 years in prison if convicted on the charge of indecency with a child by exposure.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

