20 years after being shot in Waco, survivor remains fierce domestic violence advocate

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Tuesday marks exactly 20 years since Carolyn Thomas was shot by her then-boyfriend, Terrence Kelly, in her Waco apartment.

Carolyn received national attention when she did a sit-down interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show. She also appeared on the cover of People Magazine and was nicknamed “The Woman Without a Face” due to her injuries.

Carolyn said, throughout her 8-year relationship with Kelly, the warning signs were all there, but she felt like she couldn’t leave.

”He would always say ‘if you leave me I’ll kill you’ and ‘I know where your parents live I’ll kill them,’” Carolyn said. “I guess I didn’t really know what extent of crazy he was.”

On Dec. 5 2003, he shot her in the face.

”He came into the apartment saying someone was in there and we tried to tell him there was nobody in there except for us,” Carolyn said.

Moments before he smoked a mixture of marijuana and embalming fluid, which is known to cause hallucinations. On that night Kelly also shot and killed Carolyn’s mother Janice Reeves.

”I wasn’t really aware of my mom’s injuries at the time,” Carolyn said.

Twenty years since the tragedy Carolyn now lives in Houston but said memories from the trial still make their way back.

“Attorneys showing the gun and showing me a picture of my mom in a morgue, those are two images I’ll never get out,” Carolyn said.

Over the years Carolyn has received more than 30 facial reconstruction surgeries and could get even more.

”They’re not just surgeries for me to look good, they’re more about my wellbeing,” Carolyn said.

She also started a nonprofit called the Voices4All foundation which hosts domestic violence awareness walks as well as self defense classes.

”I’ve also hosted donation drives to donate school supplies, uniforms and things like that,” Carolyn said.

Carolyn is turning her adversary into advocacy.

”I just want women to know that there is a way out, there is absolutely a way out,” Carolyn said.

Carolyn is working with a film crew out of Austin on a documentary about her life. You may remember two other documentaries have already been released on the Discovery Channel within the past two decades. Carolyn hopes that this third film will one day premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Kelly is currently serving a life sentence at the Huntsville Unit and is eligible for parole in 2033.

