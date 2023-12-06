Central Texas AGC donates 100 bicycles for Toys for Tots drive

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Central Texas Associated General Contractors of America gathered monetary donations to continue its tradition of buying bicycles for the annual Toys for Tots drive.

President and CEO K. Paul Holt says that owning a bike is an experience his company wants kids of all ages to have.

“Most of us, at a certain age, had bicycles before there were bike helmets and we survived. So, we want other children to have bicycles as well,” Holt said.

Contractors, members of the Marine Corps and volunteers from Waco ISD worked together to unload, organize, then store the bikes until they are ready to be distributed.

Sergeant Peter Newcomer, who is also the assistant coordinator for Toys for Tots, explained that while they will not be able to give every kid a bike, they hope it will be lifechanging for the ones that do get one.

“It gives kids sort of like a sense of independence. And I think it’s something that is fundamental for kids to learn as they grow up,” Newcomer said.

Newcomer explained how for most of these kids, this could be their first bike that could open them up to new opportunities.

“They don’t have as many opportunities to explore and do different things as they grow up, so having a sense of independence and a mode of transportation for them could be life changing for them.”

The Marine Corps will be accepting donations until this Friday and will distribute toys and bikes on the 14th.

KWTX will be at the following locations on the following dates to accept toy donations:

Walmart – Friday, November 24th, at the Walmart at 733 Sun Valley Blvd, Hewitt, TX from 4:30p-6:45p

Walmart - Friday, December 1st, at the Walmart on 31st Street in Temple from 4:30p-6:45p.

Then, on Friday, December 8th:

Brady Taylor at KWTX Studios, 6700 American Plaza in Waco, from 4p-8p

KWTX Meteorologist at Walmart - 3404 W Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, TX from 4p-8p

KWTX Meteorologist at Walmart - 3401 S. 31st Street in Temple from 4p-8p.

Residents from Waco and nearby communities can also drop off toys anytime during business hours Monday through Friday at the KWTX Studios up until December 8th.

