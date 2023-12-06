Central Texas church hosts annual Christmas campaign to provide for multiple area nonprofits

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local church’s annual Christmas campaign to bless 12 area nonprofits was a huge success this year as the community gave more than $15,000 in cash and gift cards and filled nearly 80 lawn bags of much needed gifts and supplies plus three carts full of food for an area food pantry.

First Baptist Woodway calls it “The Twelve Trees.”

On Sunday, they placed the trees, each designated as a nonprofit, around the front of sanctuary and encouraged attendees to place gifts under the tree marked as the nonprofit of their choice.

The church posted a wish list from each group of specific needs to each organization.

First Woodway’s Missions Pastor Rene Maciel said the outpouring of support was incredible.

“We are so thankful for how God has allowed us to connect and give back to our community,” Maciel said. “There are so many wonderful nonprofit organizations in our community that are doing wonderful and important work.”

Foster Village Waco which helps foster parents and children had a tree.

They needed clothes, pajamas, and gift cards.

Executive Director Mandy Vasquez picked up the gifts Tuesday and said they will stretch far beyond the holiday season.

“We are so excited that we got to be a part of The Twelve Trees event this year with First Baptist Woodway,” she said. “These gifts not only mean so much to us and the families that we serve that are involved in foster care during this holiday season, but these are gifts that we’ll be able to add to our welcome packs for children entering foster care throughout the year next year.”

The Salvation Army of Waco had a tree.

They needed everything from deodorant to razors and children’s clothing.

Major Jim Taylor was thrilled with the generous giving.

“This donation means joy,” Taylor said. “It’s joy to the donor because you’re able to supply something for The Salvation Army to share with others and it’s joy to the recipient because they’re going to be able to receive something that they didn’t know was coming.”

The other trees included donations for Christian Women’s Job Corps, Give in Jesus’ Name Food Pantry, True Vine Worship Center, Viento Fuerte, Friends for Life, Together for Good and the Family Abuse Center.

