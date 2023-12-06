Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Copperas Cove family reunited with Elf on the Shelf who got arrested

The elf named "Kristoff" was arrested and had to go for a little ride in Guy Beveridge's...
The elf named "Kristoff" was arrested and had to go for a little ride in Guy Beveridge's constable cruiser.(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - This holiday season some of Santa’s elves are starting to stir up trouble and are even getting arrested in Central Texas.

Elves in Copperas Cove have been spotted drinking too much maple syrup, eating too much candy and getting into fights with other elves.

Kylee and Kinnley’s elf, Kristoff, got wrapped up with the wrong crowd in town.

”He showed up now because he got in trouble,” their mother Mckensie Tucker said.

The two girls got the news from Coryell County - Precinct 1 Constable Guy Beveridge.

”We bring them back to the house and the kids are just so excited that they’re back and where they need to be,” Beveridge said.

It turns out Kristoff was fighting with some other elves in downtown Copperas Cove. The little elf was arrested and had to go for a little ride in Beveridge’s constable cruiser.

”They were very confused today when they came home today and he wasn’t here, so they assumed he was up to something,” Tucker said.

For this crime the constable had to call in some extra reinforcements.

”We have a giant police K9, it’s about this big,” Beveridge said. “We don’t have a huge budget, but it wasn’t a huge crime to begin with.”

Now that Kristoff is back with his owners he’s back to reporting to Santa Claus whether the girls have been naughty or nice.

”I’m going to tell Santa Claus that he was in big trouble,” Kylee said.

A total of 40 elves are currently in Coryell County Constable custody.

Copperas Cove parents can sign up for their Elf on the Shelf to be returned by Beveridge through Operation Bad Elf on this Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skylynn Tuerk, 33, and Charles Harris, 27
Texas DFPS: Baby found dead in Waco motel room believed to have died of starvation, described as ‘malnourished’ and looking ‘like a skeleton’
Former Cowboys star Jason Witten wins high school football state championship as head coach
Justin Hix (left), Ricardo Salazar (Right)
Temple police say both suspects involved in fatal shooting in custody
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Lorena senior running back Braylon Henry goes into tonight's game against defending state...
‘Like seeing myself 34 years later’: Lorena High legend cheering for son on pace to break two of his longtime records

Latest News

Expert eases concerns about mysterious dog illness in Central Texas
Expert eases concerns about mystery dog illness in Central Texas
Anthony Singleton, 52,
Waco man accused of sexually assaulting girl between ‘05 and ‘09 charged nearly two decades later
Jody Zimmerman
Temple police looking for registered sex offender with outstanding warrant
KWTX News 10 at Six
Mayor of West during fertilizer plant explosion retires: a look back at his term