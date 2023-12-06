Copperas Cove family reunited with Elf on the Shelf who got arrested

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - This holiday season some of Santa’s elves are starting to stir up trouble and are even getting arrested in Central Texas.

Elves in Copperas Cove have been spotted drinking too much maple syrup, eating too much candy and getting into fights with other elves.

Kylee and Kinnley’s elf, Kristoff, got wrapped up with the wrong crowd in town.

”He showed up now because he got in trouble,” their mother Mckensie Tucker said.

The two girls got the news from Coryell County - Precinct 1 Constable Guy Beveridge.

”We bring them back to the house and the kids are just so excited that they’re back and where they need to be,” Beveridge said.

It turns out Kristoff was fighting with some other elves in downtown Copperas Cove. The little elf was arrested and had to go for a little ride in Beveridge’s constable cruiser.

”They were very confused today when they came home today and he wasn’t here, so they assumed he was up to something,” Tucker said.

For this crime the constable had to call in some extra reinforcements.

”We have a giant police K9, it’s about this big,” Beveridge said. “We don’t have a huge budget, but it wasn’t a huge crime to begin with.”

Now that Kristoff is back with his owners he’s back to reporting to Santa Claus whether the girls have been naughty or nice.

”I’m going to tell Santa Claus that he was in big trouble,” Kylee said.

A total of 40 elves are currently in Coryell County Constable custody.

Copperas Cove parents can sign up for their Elf on the Shelf to be returned by Beveridge through Operation Bad Elf on this Facebook post.

