Did y’all feel that overnight cold front?

Thanks to sun-splashed skies, temperatures across Central Texas Tuesday warmed up into the low 70s after starting out with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. Today, however, is going to be a bit different thanks to an overnight cold front swinging through. The “back-door” cold front, so called since it moved through from the northeast instead of the northwest, will help to keep our temperatures cooler this afternoon, but we’re starting out a bit warmer this morning! Morning temperatures ranging from the mid-30s to the mid-40s may be joined by a few morning clouds. Midday sunshine should return again with a few more clouds pushing in late today too. The mix of sunshine and clouds along with the slightly cooler airmass moving in will keeps highs in the mid-60s today. A few low 60s are possible to the north where clouds may form earlier in the day. Whatever cooler air we see behind our overnight cold front will quickly be pushed away tonight. South winds return this afternoon and will stay in place until Saturday when our next cold front moves in. South winds gusting to near 25 MPH on Thursday should help to keep Thursday’s morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s with afternoon highs rebounding to near 70° Thursday afternoon under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. South winds will gust as high as 35 MPH Friday! Morning temperatures will be notably warmer in the mid-to-upper 50s and afternoon highs will settle in the mid-70s.

Saturday’s storm system swings through with a pretty notable temperature change, but we’re not expecting much in the way of rainfall. Saturday’s front will actually be pushing through the area around sunrise, so morning temperatures ahead of the front will likely start out in the low-to-mid 60s. If you live west of I-35 and especially west of Highway 281, daybreak temperatures may already be starting to tumble as the front pushes through and you could start out in the 50s. Temperatures should drop quickly after sunrise Saturday into the 40s and 50s, but the return of afternoon sunshine may get temperatures to warm back up into the upper 50s and low 60s. There will be a chance of morning light sprinkles ahead of the front, but rain chances are only near 30% because showers and thunderstorms likely won’t start to really form and “get going” until the front is almost completely through the area. Saturday’s best storm chances will be east of I-35 and there may be severe storms in East Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and into the Deep South from this system. Thankfully, we’ll avoid those stronger thunderstorms.

Gusty north winds Saturday, as high as 30 MPH, will pull colder air back in quickly and we’ll see morning lows dip into the upper 30s by daybreak Sunday. Sunshine stays abundant Sunday, but the continued north winds will keep high temperatures likely only in the mid-to-upper 50s. As winds go calm Sunday night, we’ll drop close to freezing Monday morning, but south winds returning Monday afternoon will warm us back into the low-to-mid 60s. The next storm system that’ll impact Central Texas will be on approach early next week. Forecast model data is suggesting that next week’s storm system will slowly lumber through the Southern Plains, so we could be facing down a few days of rain chances. There are still a lot of uncertainties about when the best rain chances will arrive, but it’s looking like Thursday will be the best day for rainfall. We’ll have to fine-tune the rainfall forecast over the coming days, but we’ll also need to fine-tune the temperature forecast too. As of now, it looks like temperatures will warm only into the mid-50s late next week but that’s subject to change as the forecast becomes clearer.

