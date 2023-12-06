Expert eases concerns about mystery dog illness in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS, Texas (KWTX) - Concerns continue to spread about the mystery respiratory illness impacting dogs from coast to coast, and experts say Central Texans should be aware but not to panic as professionals have not reported any cases of this illness in Texas.

“We know the disease has spread across multiple states, and we know this time of year, increased travel, particularly from Texas to other states or from other states to Texas, there’s a reasonable likelihood that we could end up seeing the mystery respiratory illness here,” Dr. Lori Teller, who is a clinical professor for the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, said.

She said respiratory illnesses in general among dogs is actually more common during the holiday season when travel increases.

“This is the time of year, especially during the holidays, when dogs may be in boarding kennels, when people have time off, they may spend more time at the dog park,” she said. “It is common to see an increase in respiratory illnesses anyway this time of year.”

Dogs who are infected with this mystery disease may cough, sneeze, have difficulty breathing, have a runny nose, watery eyes, act lethargic, or dogs’ gums may even turn a blue or white shade. However, dogs may act normal with just a few of these symptoms and still have the disease.

Teller said more severe symptoms like loss of appetite and difficulty breathing require immediate veterinarian attention. Teller said this could turn into pneumonia which requires extensive care for most dogs.

Dogs that show mild symptoms should still visit the vet for medication that could make them more comfortable, Teller says.

She said the main distinction between this mystery illness and others is how quickly the dog’s health deteriorates.

“If your dog takes a sudden turn for the worse so over a 24, 48, 72-hours period, maybe it was just coughing and playful and then the next day really having a hard time breathing, that is definitely a sign that you need to see your veterinarian,” she said.

Vets and universities are continuing to research the illness.

“We don’t know if this is virus and is it an old virus expressing in a new way, or is this a brand new virus or is this a bacteria,” Teller said. “We just don’t know what it is...There are several veterinary schools and diagnostic laboratories that are researching this as quickly as they can so that we can try to figure out what the cause is, how to prevent it, and what the best treatment is.”

This is the reason Waco resident Rod Hetzel became concerned when his golden doodle, Benedict, showed similar symptoms to the mystery illness.

“That was scary too, because, as far as I’m understanding, there is no known treatment for that at this point,” he said. “Veterinarians really don’t even understand the illness very much at this point, so it was pretty scary.”

He said his vet has not confirmed if the respiratory illness that Benedict is suffering from is at all related to the mystery illness, but Hetzel found comfort in guidance from his vet.

“What we’re going to do is follow the advice of our veterinarian in terms of what we do with exposing them to other dogs,” he said. “I think that’s super important because there’s so much we don’t know. We really do need to rely on the expertise of our veterinarians because they’re the ones that can help us make these decisions.”

Benedict is recovering from his respiratory illness, but they do not believe it was related to the mysterious one going around the country.

For Texans right now, Teller said the best thing to do is be cautious but calm and make sure that your dogs are vaccinated against illnesses that are preventable.

Higher risk dogs who may suffer from health conditions as well as dogs that have a smooshed in snout should consider spending less time at the dog park or not take them to doggy daycare, get a pet sitter instead.

Teller said some dogs have died from the illness, but that is rare for most.

“The vast majority of dogs that are getting sick go on and recover and are just fine,” she said. “I want people to know that, even if your dog gets sick, it is most likely going to be just fine.”

Dogs who are higher risk may develop pneumonia or require additional care and treatment.

Overall, it is important to use your best judgement and speak with your dog’s vet if you have any concerns.

