Judge considering appointing Sutton an attorney if he qualifies as indigent

FILE- Waco attorney Seth Sutton at the McLennan County Courthouse during his trial in an...
FILE- Waco attorney Seth Sutton at the McLennan County Courthouse during his trial in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme.(Bradley Vaughn for KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A visiting judge postponed a decision Wednesday about whether to allow attorney Seth Sutton’s lawyer to withdraw from Sutton’s murder-for-hire retrial, but said he is considering appointing the same attorney to represent Sutton at county expense.

Judge Roy Sparkman conducted a hearing Wednesday on Dallas attorney Clint Broden’s motion to withdraw from representing Sutton at his murder solicitation retrial, set now to begin Feb. 12.

Sutton, the former Waco attorney who has since moved to Houston, is charged with trying to hire an undercover Waco police officer who infiltrated Sutton’s motorcycle club to kill attorney Marcus Beaudin, who is charged with sexually abusing a Sutton family member when she was 14.

Broden said Sutton can’t afford to hire him for the retrial of the case. Sutton’s first trial in August ended in a hung jury and a mistrial after the jury deadlocked 9-3 in favor of finding Sutton guilty.

Broden, Sutton and Assistant Attorney General Matt Shahan attended the hearing remotely. Sutton said he is trying to sell his home in Waco to pay for his retrial defense, telling Sparkman that he exhausted savings accounts to pay Broden for the first trial.

Sutton has said he doesn’t want to represent himself and said Wednesday he has spoken to several attorneys about trying to work out a payment plan.

Sparkman asked Sutton about his financial situation and said he is considering appointing Broden to represent Sutton at county expense if Sutton can qualify as an indigent defendant. Sutton told the judge he and his wife currently are renting a residence in Houston.

Broden lodged no objection at the hearing to being appointed to represent Sutton. Court-appointed attorneys in first-degree felony cases typically are paid $125 an hour for in-court time and $75 an hour for out-of-court preparation time. Since Broden lives in Dallas, the county might pick up his lodging and meals during the trial, court officials said.

Sparkman scheduled another hearing for Dec. 20 to discuss the issue again.

The Waco undercover officer testified at Sutton’s first trial he infiltrated Sutton’s Waco-based Red Mouse Cult motorcycle club because he thought it would be a good opportunity to gain intelligence on criminal street gangs, such as the Bandidos.

He befriended Sutton and was made a member of the motorcycle group when he testified that Sutton approached him about killing Beaudin.

He said Sutton envisioned at least three scenarios in which Beaudin could be killed and included Beaudin’s ex-wife, Chelsea Tijerina, in the plans. Tijerina, indicted as Sutton’s co-defendant, was killed in a motorcycle accident in Williamson County.

The detective recorded several conversations with Sutton, including one in which Sutton gave him $300 to buy an untraceable gun and discussed alibis for them.

Broden characterized the detective as an overzealous officer who defied his supervisors’ orders to shut down the undercover investigation and who improperly entrapped Sutton by fueling his emotions over the girl’s alleged abuse.

