Man arrested for trying to kidnap students at bus stop, police say

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A man is accused of trying to kidnap three girls who were waiting at a school bus stop outside an apartment complex, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

The man, identified by police as Levi Combs, has now been arrested on multiple charges, including attempted kidnapping and assault after police said one student’s mother chased after him and took a photo of his car’s license plate.

Andrea Dean said she got a frantic call from her 15-year-old daughter Thursday at around 6:20 a.m. as she was at the bus stop with her two 13-year-old charter school classmates. Dean said she ran outside to get between her daughter and Combs as he was trying to convince the girls to get into his car.

“It was so scary,” Dean said. “If I didn’t wake up, if I didn’t get the call, who knows what would’ve happened because it is so early in the morning that no one else was up. Even as we were yelling, no one else came out. It was just too early.”

Dean said there are not enough lights near the bus stop outside their apartment complex, and the bus comes so early there aren’t any adults around to watch the students. She described the girls as “sitting targets” while they waited for the bus.

“As big as he was, he could’ve took me,” Dean said. “Taking her would’ve been nothing. No matter how much kicking and screaming she do. Just one swoop and into a car. There is nothing that she could do.”

Mayor Freddie O’Connell has proposed pushing back school start times across the county, ensuring students aren’t outside in the dark.

The charter school the students attend said they try to have bus stops in well-lit public areas and often pick the same location other schools use so students aren’t there alone. However, school leaders said if they pushed back start times, students would have the same darkness problem in the evening that they are currently dealing with in the morning.

Dean has decided to rearrange her schedule so she can drive her daughter to school after this incident. She is hoping other parents will remind their children to be vigilant until changes are made to improve student safety.

“Pay attention,” Dean said. “Wait until you are around your friends, and you can be on your phone. If she would’ve stayed on her phone, had her earbuds in while walking, she would’ve never seen him coming. That’s scary to me. I just want her to pay attention to your surroundings. Not everybody has good intentions.”

