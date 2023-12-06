Toys for Tots
Tarleton State earns 92-56 victory against Hardin-Simmons

Led by Lue Williams’ 16 points, the Tarleton State Texans defeated the Hardin-Simmons Cowboys 92-56 on Tuesday night
Generic Basketball
Generic Basketball(wtoc)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lue Williams’ 16 points helped Tarleton State defeat Hardin-Simmons 92-56 on Tuesday night.

Williams was 5 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Texans (7-2). Jakorie Smith added 13 points while shooting 4 of 10 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line, and also had five rebounds. Kiandre Gaddy shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding three steals.

Austin Brewer finished with 11 points for the Cowboys.

Tarleton State hosts Sterling (KS) in its next matchup on December 12.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

