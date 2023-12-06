Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Taylor Swift named Time’s Person of the Year

FILE —Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras...
FILE —Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," Oct. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. Musical superstar Taylor Swift has been named Time’s Person of the Year, the magazine announced Wednesday morning.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Musical superstar Taylor Swift has been named Time’s Person of the Year, the magazine announced Wednesday morning.

“Swift’s accomplishments as an artist—culturally, critically, and commercially—are so legion that to recount them seems almost beside the point,” Time said in its lengthy writeup about Swift, who has busy this year on her record-breaking Eras Tour around the globe.

Her tour has been so popular, it helped boost local economies and spawned a movie that’s generated a lot of excitement among her fans, called Swifties.

She’s also made headlines by dating a football player, Travis Kelce, and increasing TV viewership of Kansas City Chiefs games.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skylynn Tuerk, 33, and Charles Harris, 27
Texas DFPS: Baby found dead in Waco motel room believed to have died of starvation, described as ‘malnourished’ and looking ‘like a skeleton’
Former Cowboys star Jason Witten wins high school football state championship as head coach
Justin Hix (left), Ricardo Salazar (Right)
Temple police say both suspects involved in fatal shooting in custody
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Lorena senior running back Braylon Henry goes into tonight's game against defending state...
‘Like seeing myself 34 years later’: Lorena High legend cheering for son on pace to break two of his longtime records

Latest News

Writer/producer Norman Lear speaks at a Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony for actress Marla...
Norman Lear, producer of TV’s ‘All in the Family’ and influential liberal advocate, has died at 101
Police respond to a home in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday where they said two people were...
Suspect in custody after 6 dead and 3 injured in series of attacks in Texas, authorities say
A family's "Snoop on the Stoop" broke out of its box to spread Christmas cheer.
‘Snoop on the Stoop’ breaks out of box to spread Christmas cheer
Michael Romero
Homeless man accused of assaulting guest at New Road Inn, threatening victim with a knife