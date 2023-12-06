Toys for Tots
Temple police looking for registered sex offender with outstanding warrant

Jody Zimmerman
Jody Zimmerman(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department on Wednesday announced it is looking for Jody Zimmerman, a registered sex offender with an outstanding warrant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

If you have information on Zimmerman’s whereabouts, please mention case #23009085 when contacting police.

