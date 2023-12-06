Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

LIVE: Authorities responding to reports of multiple victims in shooting at UNLV

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Police say the suspect in a shooting at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas has been “contained.”

“This is an active investigation. Please continue to avoid the area and watch for responding emergency units,” police wrote in a tweet.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

Police officers were responding Wednesday to a “confirmed active shooter” in a building at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, the university announced in a post on the social media platform X.

“This is not a test,” the university wrote. “RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.”

Las Vegas police said in a separate post on X that there appeared to be multiple victims.

The university said the shooter was at the Beam Hall, Frank and Estella Building, home of UNLV’s Lee Business School, and that police were responding to an additional report of shots fired at the nearby student union.

The shooting occurred in a city still scarred by one of the worst mass killings in U.S. history, the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas, in which 60 were killed and hundreds more wounded.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skylynn Tuerk, 33, and Charles Harris, 27
Texas DFPS: Baby found dead in Waco motel room believed to have died of starvation, described as ‘malnourished’ and looking ‘like a skeleton’
Former Cowboys star Jason Witten wins high school football state championship as head coach
Justin Hix (left), Ricardo Salazar (Right)
Temple police say both suspects involved in fatal shooting in custody
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Lorena senior running back Braylon Henry goes into tonight's game against defending state...
‘Like seeing myself 34 years later’: Lorena High legend cheering for son on pace to break two of his longtime records

Latest News

FILE -- Authorities in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter at UNLV on Wednesday...
LIVE: Las Vegas police respond to active shooter alert at UNLV; suspect deceased
People searching through rubble of destroyed buildings after multiple strikes in Deir...
Fighting between Israel, Hamas rages in Gaza’s second-largest city, blocking aid from population
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd during...
Nevada grand jury indicts 6 fake Donald Trump electors
The famous Plaza Hotel in New York is offering a special package for guests who want to...
New York hotel offering ‘Home Alone 2’ package
First female Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor dies at 93
First female Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor dies at 93