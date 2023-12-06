Waco holds off on charging businesses thousands of dollars in street maintenance fees

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Tuesday night, Waco city council members pushed back a decision that would potentially cost businesses thousands of dollars.

A monthly street maintenance fee was supposed to go into effect January 1st, 2024, council members are re-evaluating what and when they should pay. Nine times out of 10, if you drive through Waco, you notice the roads need some work.

Waco’s city manager, Bradley Ford, said road condition data shows Waco could use improvement. “On a rating on 0-100 on the pavement condition index, we’re in the low 50′s. Which means we have a lot of room to go to improve Waco’s streets.”

The city decided on August 29 to approve the ordinance of monthly street maintenance fee for both single-family homes and businesses.

“It was aimed at generating resources to pay for the two billion dollars’ worth of infrastructure backlog that the city of Waco has,” said Ford.

We’re told street maintenance fees will go toward supplies, pavement, and materials for roads.

City officials said single family homes will have a monthly fee of $10, but businesses’ fees vary because a spread sheet calculates the business category, size, amount of traffic it generates, staffing and more.

Homeowners and businesses say the monthly fees are extreme.

KWTX requested letters the city sent to 175 businesses.

For example, Sanderson Farms INC would have to pay around $25,000 a month and Waco Distribution Centers LTD would pay roughly $24,000 a month.

Because businesses have been vocal to the city, council members decided to push the implementation of the ordinance from January 1, 2024, to October 1, 2024, as they try to find ways to rework the numbers.

“We certainly have opportunities to make sure we’re communicating well with our businesses. As well as ensuring that the fee is understandable and defendable. Those are the things we’ll work on over the next few months,” said Ford.

Still the question remains, why would a business want to come or stay in Waco if they must pay thousands of dollars in monthly fees?

“The strongest economy in central Texas, more economic activity than we’ve ever seen before. And businesses come because they want good infrastructure. Where there’s water, sewer, and roadway to deliver products and not have to worry about potholes. This is our attempt to address that issue,” said Ford.

