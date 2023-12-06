Toys for Tots
Waco man accused of sexually assaulting girl between ‘05 and ‘09 charged nearly two decades later

Victim initially reported the alleged sexual assaults in 2010
Anthony Singleton, 52,
Anthony Singleton, 52,(McLennan County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla and KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Anthony Singleton, 52, was charged with continuous abuse of a young child and display of harmful images of a child in the sexual assaults of a girl that began in 2005, an arrest warrant states.

According to the warrant, the victim was interviewed in 2010 and told investigators Singleton sexually assaulted her multiple times in between 2005 and 2009.

At the time of the initial interview in 2010, the victim was in her early teens. The interview was recorded on a DVD and “stored in the Waco PD Property Room,” police wrote in the arrest warrant.

Singleton, the warrant states, “exposed his penis to her multiple times, had her expose her private area to him” and sexually assaulted her.

The victim, now an adult, was re-interviewed on Dec. 2023 and reportedly made a consistent outcry with what was said during the first interview 13 years ago.

Singleton was also interviewed and denied the allegations, the affidavit states.

Investigators confirmed the man had “access to the victim during the time frame mentioned in her story,” according to the warrant.

Singleton was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Dec. 5. No bond amount is listed in online jail records.

