Waco Police: Gun fired in hospital result of attempted suicide, no threat to the public

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is investigating a shooting that they say was an attempted suicide that occurred at a local hospital Wednesday morning.

Police say a man shot himself after being taken in for an unrelated medical reason at around 5:00 a.m. Dec. 6 at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital at 100 Hillcrest Medical Blvd.

The victim is currently in stable condition, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

