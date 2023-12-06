Toys for Tots
Waco Police: Gun fired in hospital result of attempted suicide, no threat to the public

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is investigating a shooting that they say was an attempted suicide that occurred at a local hospital Wednesday morning.

Police say a man shot himself after being taken in for an unrelated medical reason at around 5:00 a.m. Dec. 6 at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital at 100 Hillcrest Medical Blvd.

The victim is currently in stable condition, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

