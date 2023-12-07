Affidavit: McLennan County parolee arrested after breaking into ex-girlfriend’s apartment, strangling her

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County parolee was arrested and charged after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and strangled her, according to an affidavit.

Cordarius Carroll, 23, is charged with evading arrest, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault and a parole violation.

On Nov. 12, 2023, at around 4:00 a.m., Carroll’s ex-girlfriend heard a bang from the front door and Carroll forced his way into her apartment without permission, the affidavit states.

Carroll sat on the bathroom floor of the apartment and refused to leave despite the ex-girlfriend’s request, according to the affidavit.

Carroll then attempted to force the ex-girlfriend into her bedroom, which escalated into an argument between the two.

During the argument, the affidavit states Carroll grabbed the ex-girlfriend around her neck and began choking her.

The ex-girlfriend’s sister heard the disturbance and attempted to pull Carroll away from her sister, according to the affidavit.

Shortly after, the affidavit states that Carroll went into the ex-girlfriend’s bedroom and broke a mirror, a window and punched multiple holes in the wall.

The ex-girlfriend told her sister to call the police and the affidavit states all three began to struggle over the phone.

During the struggle, the affidavit states the ex-girlfriend’s sister was hit in the head and the ex-girlfriend began kicking Carroll.

Carroll was able to push the ex-girlfriend into the bathroom and spit on her before leaving the apartment, according to the affidavit.

A few minutes later, the affidavit states Carroll returned and kicked the front door in, breaking the doorknob and the door frame.

Pictures were taken of the damaged done to the apartment, a large bruise on the ex-girlfriend’s bicep and a swollen lump on the head of the ex-girlfriend’s sister, according to the affidavit.

Carrol is being held in McLennan County Jail on bonds totaling $80,000.

In 2021, Carroll was arrested after he strangled a different girlfriend, the affidavit states.

Carroll pled guilty to Class A Assault on April 20, 2022, and is on parole until Aug. 11, 2024.

