Alvarez scores 21, Houston Christian downs Southwestern Adventist 95-58

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Jay Alvarez had 21 points in Houston Christian’s 95-58 win against Southwestern Adventist on Wednesday night.

Alvarez also contributed nine rebounds for the Huskies (1-6). Michael Imariagbe added 15 points and 13 rebounds. Bonke Maring finished with 13 points. The win broke a six-game slide for the Huskies.

Jason Garcia led the Knights in scoring, finishing with 17 points, five assists and three steals. Southwestern Adventist also got 16 points from Eric Phifer.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

