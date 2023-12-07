An early-Spring feel is the name of the game today and tomorrow!

Get ready for a BIG change in Central Texas’ weather! Although the weekend drop in temperatures may be relatively short lived, we’re expecting a few days of warmth across Central Texas in advance of a strong cold front blasting through Saturday. It’s still a bit chilly this morning with temperatures in the 40s, but it is nowhere near as cold this morning as it was Wednesday morning. In fact, some cities and towns west of I-35 are starting out in the mid-to-upper 40s! The boost in morning temperature is a trend that’ll continue through Saturday. Afternoon high temperatures will warm up as well with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies overhead. High temperatures today will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s with gusty south winds increasing midday and into the afternoon. South winds sustained between 10 and 20 MPH will gust to near 30 MPH today. Wind speeds will come down a bit, staying between 10 and 25 MPH, overnight, and tonight’s strong south winds will help to keep overnight low temperatures quite warm. We’ll kick off the day Friday with mostly cloudy skies, potentially with some spots of drizzle, but the morning clouds will give way to sunshine boosting late-day temperatures into the mid-to-upper 70s. A few spots west of Highway 281 could briefly reach 80° Friday afternoon too!

The substantial increase in south winds and the increase in humidity is in advance of a storm system that blows through Saturday morning. Since Saturday’s front pushes through when our atmosphere is the most stable, around and shortly after sunrise, rain chances should be limited. Could there be some mist and drizzle or even a stray morning shower? Sure! However, Saturday’s 30% chance of rain is realistically exists only near and especially east of I-35. Although rain should exit the entire area before mid-afternoon, there’s a chance that any rain or storms that form Saturday morning could get a touch rambunctious. If any strong storms form, they could contain gusty winds, hail, or even a weak tornado. Saturday’s severe weather chances are overall LOW, but the best strong storm chances will be in Robertson, Leon, Limestone, and Freestone Counties. Saturday’s front should change temperatures pretty drastically too. We’ll likely start out with temperatures in the upper 50s and low-to-mid 60s, but the morning arrival of the cold front means that some of us west of Highway 281 could actually begin the day Saturday with temperatures already falling into the 40s and 50s. Ahead of the front, temperatures will warm into the mid-to-upper 60s and then likely drop into the 40s and 50s behind the front. Late-day, with some partial sunshine returning, could see temperatures rebound into the low 60s in some spots, but the majority of us will stay in the 50s for most of Saturday. Rain chances are only near 30% and rainfall totals where rain does fall should stay below a half-inch.

Saturday’s cold front brings us a brief but notable drop in temperature. Although afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 50s Sunday with sunshine is for sure on the cool side, we’re at the time of year where our average high temperature in the low 60s. Morning temperatures Sunday in the upper 30s could dip down to near freezing by daybreak Monday, but we’ll rebound back into the low-to-mid 60s Monday afternoon and the weekend chill will come to a close. I’ve adjusted next week’s temperatures up a bit for the majority of the week into the low-to-mid 60s with morning temperatures generally in the low-to-mid 40s. There are still a lot of signals that our next storm system blows through over the course of a few days late next week, but the best rain chances have shifted a bit. We could see a bit of rain Wednesday, but the stuck storm system could pull most of the rain Thursday into far West Texas. When the storm system does finally push through, rain chances may come back up again next Friday and next Saturday. There’s a LOT of uncertainty about next week’s weather. We’re hoping for decently high rainfall totals, but forecast model data is showing a trend toward a drier storm system.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.