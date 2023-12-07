Driver suffers medical episode on Highway 84, crashes into local business

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas driver is in the hospital after a medical episode led him to crash into a local business.

The crash happened around 4:12 p.m. Dec. 6 in the area of Santa Fe Road and Highway 84.

The driver suffered a medical episode that led him to go the wrong way under the Santa Fe Road Bridge, according to the Woodway Public Safety Director, Khalil El-Halabi.

The driver then hit a traffic pole, leading them to hit a State Farm building.

The driver was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported.

