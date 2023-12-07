Toys for Tots
Cava hosts ‘community day’ in Waco

By Nate Smith
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The chain restaurant Cava is set to open its doors in Waco this weekend, but today they’re making sure the food their employees make during training doesn’t go to waste.

Today, Cava is hosting a “community day”, where people can sign up to come by and try a dish of their choice free of charge.

Instead of putting money in their own pocket, cava is asking that customers donate to the North Texas Food Bank.

The restaurant says they’ll match the first $1,000 in donations.

So, in addition to using the day to simulate the dinner rush for their employees, they’re also using it to do some good in the community.

“We’re also donating food as well,” said Frank Maldonado, Cava’s Senior Area Leader.

“that’s going to the advocacy center for crime victims and children, so that’s where the actual food is going. So, we don’t have to take a lot of the food we trained with and throw it away, we’re going to actually donate that food so it can be eaten, said Maldonado.”

Maldonado went on to say that days like today are a winning situation for everyone involved.

“Again, it gives our team the opportunity to kind of feel what it’s like to have that lunch or dinner rush and gives the community a chance to try our food for free and really get to see what cava is about,” said Maldonado.

Slots for the event are currently full.

