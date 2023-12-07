Toys for Tots
A Couple Warm & Windy Days Followed by Some Windy & Colder Weekend Weather

By Brady Taylor
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
We have been slightly warmer than normal each of the last 7 days, and that trend continues as we end out the workweek, with a big warmup arriving on Friday. These warmer temperatures will be accompanied by stronger south winds. Highs Thursday will climb to near 70°, with south winds picking up to around 15-25 mph by the afternoon. These south winds continue to increase on Friday, with gusts at times exceeding 30 mph. Highs Friday will be in the mid-70s for most of us, with some of our western counties possibly climbing to near 80°.

These strong winds and warm temperatures are in advance of a strong cold front that arrives early Saturday. That front may bring us a few showers, but the bulk of the rain will miss us to the east. The big story with this cold front is the windy and colder weather that we will see. Northwest winds Saturday afternoon and evening will run 25-35 mph. We will start out Saturday morning in the 60s, but behind the cold front temperatures will gradually fall through the 50s, and we will be back in the 30s by Sunday morning. It will likely still be windy Sunday morning, so wind chills could dip into the 20s.

Cool weather stick around for Sunday, and for much of next week. Our next best chance for rain looks to arrive Thursday and Friday of next week.

