Deployed U.S. Army Soldier Surprises Her Daughter Before Homecoming Event in Louisiana

By TMX Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LULING, La. (TMX) - A United States Army soldier surprised her young daughter at her school trip Friday after returning from an overseas deployment in an emotional reunion captured on video.

Eight-year-old Harlem Scott received a better gift than anything that could fit under a Christmas tree when she ran into the arms of Army Spc. Ralea Scott inside the Lafon Arts Center in Luling, Louisianna last week.

The second-grader was “randomly” picked to invite a special guest on stage, only to realize the esteemed visitor was her own mother who just got back from a nine-month deployment in the Middle East.

“Mommy!” she exclaimed the moment she saw Ralea, who still had her Army fatigues on with a teddy bear in tow, according to the footage.

