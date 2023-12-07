Family found of child abandoned outside Baylor emergency room

DALLAS, Texas (CBS NEWS TEXAS) - The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has located the family of a girl who was abandoned at Baylor Scott & White Health in Dallas on Dec. 4.

The child, known only as “Alejandra,” remains in Child Protective Services. But, according to the agency, “options for placing her with family members are being explored.”

Officials previously shared that they believed her mother left her at the hospital. Alejandra wasn’t able to give any identifying information to find relatives.

The first court hearing in her case is scheduled for Dec. 14, according to the agency.

Baylor police are also investigating.

