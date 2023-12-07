Gold Star Families depart Killeen Regional Airport for Disney World

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Gary Sinise Foundation Snowball Express sent 37 passengers from Central Texas on a complimentary five-day trip to Disney World.

The Gold Star Families left Dec. 2 and returned Dec. 6 to the Killeen Regional Airport as a part of the event that serves surviving spouses and children of fallen heroes.

Thirty-seven passengers returned to the Killeen Regional Airport on Dec. 6, following a complimentary five-day trip to Disney World, sponsored by the Gary Sinise Foundation.

“This incredible event and the ones we host year-round across the nation allows the children and spouses of fallen heroes a chance to meet each other, to make new friends and to see that they are not alone,” Retired Lt. Gen. Rick Lynch of the Gary Sinise Foundation said as he read a letter to the group from Sinise on Dec. 2.

Sinise is well known for his role as “Lt. Dan” in the movie, “Forrest Gump.”

The Gary Sinise Foundation’s Snowball Express is committed to year-round programming and support for families that honors their fallen hero, encourages them to make new memories and provides opportunities to connect with others who know what they’ve been through.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.