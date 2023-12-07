Lometa police chief accused of illegally recording conversations with municipal judges using city surveillance system

LOMETA, Texas (KWTX) - A grand jury in Lampasas County indicted City of Lometa Chief of Police Melissa Cantu on two counts of unlawful interception, use or disclosure of wire, oral, or electronic communications after Cantu allegedly recorded conversations with two municipal judges and divulged the recordings to several Lometa City Council members.

The indictment alleges Cantu recorded the conversations in violation of Texas Penal Code Section 16.02(b), which states, “a person who provides electronic communications service to the public commits an offense if the person knowingly divulges the contents of a communication to another who is not the intended recipient of the communication.”

On Sept. 23, Cantu recorded conversations with Lampasas municipal judges Sharon Watson and Stephanie Sweet using the “security and surveillance system of the Lometa city offices,” the indictment states.

Two day later on Sept. 25, Cantu allegedly disclosed the content of the recorded conversations with Lometa Mayor Stephen Hicks, and city council members Bob Butler, Jaelynn Downey, Alex Witherspoon, and Ronnie Cartwright.

Cantu, the indictment states, “knew or had reason to know that the information was obtained ... in violation of the Texas Penal Code.”

The Lampasas Dispatch Record reported Cantu was arrested earlier this week and released on a $20,000 bond.

According to the Texas State Law Library, Texas is considered a “one-party consent” state: “This means that unless at least one of the parties to a conversation consents, both Texas and federal wiretapping laws make it a crime to record an audio conversation, either in person or over the phone, if the parties have a ‘reasonable expectation of privacy.’”

