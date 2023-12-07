Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Lometa police chief accused of illegally recording conversations with municipal judges using city surveillance system

FILE GRAPHIC
FILE GRAPHIC(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOMETA, Texas (KWTX) - A grand jury in Lampasas County indicted City of Lometa Chief of Police Melissa Cantu on two counts of unlawful interception, use or disclosure of wire, oral, or electronic communications after Cantu allegedly recorded conversations with two municipal judges and divulged the recordings to several Lometa City Council members.

The indictment alleges Cantu recorded the conversations in violation of Texas Penal Code Section 16.02(b), which states, “a person who provides electronic communications service to the public commits an offense if the person knowingly divulges the contents of a communication to another who is not the intended recipient of the communication.”

On Sept. 23, Cantu recorded conversations with Lampasas municipal judges Sharon Watson and Stephanie Sweet using the “security and surveillance system of the Lometa city offices,” the indictment states.

Two day later on Sept. 25, Cantu allegedly disclosed the content of the recorded conversations with Lometa Mayor Stephen Hicks, and city council members Bob Butler, Jaelynn Downey, Alex Witherspoon, and Ronnie Cartwright.

Cantu, the indictment states, “knew or had reason to know that the information was obtained ... in violation of the Texas Penal Code.”

The Lampasas Dispatch Record reported Cantu was arrested earlier this week and released on a $20,000 bond.

According to the Texas State Law Library, Texas is considered a “one-party consent” state: “This means that unless at least one of the parties to a conversation consents, both Texas and federal wiretapping laws make it a crime to record an audio conversation, either in person or over the phone, if the parties have a ‘reasonable expectation of privacy.’”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cowboys star Jason Witten wins high school football state championship as head coach
Skylynn Tuerk, 33, and Charles Harris, 27
Texas DFPS: Baby found dead in Waco motel room believed to have died of starvation, described as ‘malnourished’ and looking ‘like a skeleton’
Justin Hix (left), Ricardo Salazar (Right)
Temple police say both suspects involved in fatal shooting in custody
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Lorena senior running back Braylon Henry goes into tonight's game against defending state...
‘Like seeing myself 34 years later’: Lorena High legend cheering for son on pace to break two of his longtime records

Latest News

Kevin Darnell Wash, 25.
Waco man shot in trap house robbery sentenced to 15 years in prison on reduced charge
Cordarius Carroll, 23.
Affidavit: McLennan County parolee arrested after breaking into ex-girlfriend’s apartment, strangling her
Oscar Lopez, 29.
Waco drug dealer who murdered woman in front of her children sentenced to 45 years in prison
Brady's Thursday Evening FastCast