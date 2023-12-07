Mart kicker becomes state all-time leader in career extra points, eyes national record

MART, Texas (KWTX) - Mart and Chilton are set to meet in a 2A state semifinal game on Friday night. Mart’s kicker could break a national record.

Armando Chavez already became the all-time leader in career extra points in Texas. He’s at 347. If he kicks four more, he’d break the national record.

Armando Chavez didn’t know he’d be breaking records this season.

“My friend at Chick-fil-A told me I was close to breaking a record. I was surprised,” said Chavez.

Neiter did mart head coach Kevin Hoffman. He didn’t find out Chavez was on this track, until the playoffs.

“We’ve gone for two, just two go for two sometimes. Since I found out, we’ve yet to go for two. I want this record for Armando, for the coaches and for all of the teams he’s been on,” said Kevin Hoffman.

The national record is 350 extra points. Chavez certainly wants to break it, but he said he would rather win a state championship.

