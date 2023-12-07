South Austin community react to shooting that left two neighbors dead

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) - Neighbors are in utter shock in the Austin shooting that left six people dead Tuesday the Austin Police Department identified some of the victims as Emmanuel Pop Ba, 32, and Sabrina Rahman, 24.

One neighbor says he still sees the image of the male victim lying on the sidewalk. Others say they understood APD has a tough job but wish the department better informed them about what was happening.

“They should kind of speed it up a little bit more, so people can feel safe,” said Adolph Duran.

Adolph Duran lives on Shadywood Drive in South Austin-- where Austin police say 34-year-old Shane James shot and killed Pop ba and Rahman during a shooting rampage on Tuesday.

Shane James (KWTX GRAPHIC)

Neighbors believe Rahman was killed while pushing her baby in a stroller.

“I’d like to express my deepest condolences to all the victims and their families who have been affected by the series of tragic events and horrific criminal acts,”

It wasn’t until a press conference early Wednesday morning that APD revealed to the public the Shady Wood Drive shooting was connected to four other shootings around Austin and in San Antonio that left six people dead and three injured, including an APD officer and Austin ISD police officer.

Duran feels a faster response would have helped ease public concerns as they had to hear about two hours that there was a shooting.

In a press release Wednesday evening, the police addressed these concerns saying in part since one of the incidents involved an Austin ISD officer that the situation was handled by the Austin ISD Police Department.

They also focused their attention on the new shootings and did not know they were connected until the last incident on Austral Loop.

In a statement, the police said, “ The Austin Police Department takes the safety of our community seriously, but we must do our due diligence to ensure the information we share is done in a timely and accurate manner.”

Kevin Lawrence, executive director of the Texas municipal police association- says the better question to ask is if APD had a plan in place before these types of situations.

He also questions if the hundreds of vacancies had anything to do with the response.

“I have no doubt that these men and women in the Austin police board and the other agencies did everything they possibly could given the resources they have given, you know, the hurdles they have to overcome,” said Lawrence.

