Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

South Austin community react to shooting that left two neighbors dead

By KEYE via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) - Neighbors are in utter shock in the Austin shooting that left six people dead Tuesday the Austin Police Department identified some of the victims as Emmanuel Pop Ba, 32, and Sabrina Rahman, 24.

One neighbor says he still sees the image of the male victim lying on the sidewalk. Others say they understood APD has a tough job but wish the department better informed them about what was happening.

“They should kind of speed it up a little bit more, so people can feel safe,” said Adolph Duran.

Adolph Duran lives on Shadywood Drive in South Austin-- where Austin police say 34-year-old Shane James shot and killed Pop ba and Rahman during a shooting rampage on Tuesday.

Shane James
Shane James(KWTX GRAPHIC)

Neighbors believe Rahman was killed while pushing her baby in a stroller.

“I’d like to express my deepest condolences to all the victims and their families who have been affected by the series of tragic events and horrific criminal acts,”

It wasn’t until a press conference early Wednesday morning that APD revealed to the public the Shady Wood Drive shooting was connected to four other shootings around Austin and in San Antonio that left six people dead and three injured, including an APD officer and Austin ISD police officer.

Duran feels a faster response would have helped ease public concerns as they had to hear about two hours that there was a shooting.

In a press release Wednesday evening, the police addressed these concerns saying in part since one of the incidents involved an Austin ISD officer that the situation was handled by the Austin ISD Police Department.

They also focused their attention on the new shootings and did not know they were connected until the last incident on Austral Loop.

In a statement, the police said, “ The Austin Police Department takes the safety of our community seriously, but we must do our due diligence to ensure the information we share is done in a timely and accurate manner.”

Kevin Lawrence, executive director of the Texas municipal police association- says the better question to ask is if APD had a plan in place before these types of situations.

He also questions if the hundreds of vacancies had anything to do with the response.

“I have no doubt that these men and women in the Austin police board and the other agencies did everything they possibly could given the resources they have given, you know, the hurdles they have to overcome,” said Lawrence.

Copyright 2023 KEYE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Cowboys star Jason Witten wins high school football state championship as head coach
Skylynn Tuerk, 33, and Charles Harris, 27
Texas DFPS: Baby found dead in Waco motel room believed to have died of starvation, described as ‘malnourished’ and looking ‘like a skeleton’
Justin Hix (left), Ricardo Salazar (Right)
Temple police say both suspects involved in fatal shooting in custody
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Lorena senior running back Braylon Henry goes into tonight's game against defending state...
‘Like seeing myself 34 years later’: Lorena High legend cheering for son on pace to break two of his longtime records

Latest News

South Austin community react to shooting that left two neighbors dead
crash near Highway 84 in Waco Wednesday afternoon
Driver suffers medical episode on Highway 84, crashes into local business
“Mommy!” she exclaimed the moment she saw Ralea, who still had her Army fatigues on with a...
Deployed U.S. Army Soldier Surprises Her Daughter Before Homecoming Event in Louisiana
Santa On-Call