Temple police investigating fatal crash

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead Thursday.

At around 3:21 p.m., police say officers were sent south of the Avenue H overpass on the southeast loop in reference to a car crash.

Police say their initial investigation shows that a male driver attempted to make a U-turn in the middle of the loop when another vehicle hit the driver side of his vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle making the U-turn is dead and the passenger of the vehicle was moved to Baylor Scott and White hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The driver of the second vehicle did not report any serious injuries, police say.

Police say officers have shut down the southbound lanes of the loop and are directing traffic on East Adams Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Temp Police Department at 254-298-5500.

