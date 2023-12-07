Temple man killed in vehicle collision was attempting to make a U-turn, police say

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a vehicle collision that claimed the life of Jimmy Louis Crathers, 66.

At around 3:21 p.m., police say officers were sent south of the Avenue H overpass on the Southeast Loop in reference to a car crash.

Police say their initial investigation revealed Crathers attempted to make a U-turn in the middle of the loop when another vehicle struck the driver’s side of Crather’s vehicle.

Crathers died and a passenger of the vehicle was taken to Baylor Scott and White hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The driver of the second vehicle did not report any serious injuries, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Temp Police Department at 254-298-5500.

