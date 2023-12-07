Toys for Tots enters its final days as donations continue to pour in

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Toys for Tots is in its final days with the annual KWTX drive-through to drop off donations happening Friday.

Toys for Tots is a US Marine Corps project to collect new and unwrapped toys to distribute to those less fortunate at Christmas.

KWTX has actively been involved with the effort since 1991.

Toys for Tots launched just after Thanksgiving and culminates Friday as the KWTX weather team spreads across Central Texas to accept donations.

Chief Meteorologist Brady Taylor said it’s not too late to help make huge difference.

“You don’t get to see the kids that get these toys but just think of the smile that comes on the face of a kid that likely won’t have anything for Christmas and the joy it gives the families that may not be able to provide for those kids. That they can have a Merry Christmas and really see the reason for the season,” Brady said.

Donations have been coming in from individuals, businesses, and schools.

The Central Texas Associated General Contractors of America gathered enough money to purchase 100 bikes.

Brady said any donation large or small will help adding that the Marine Corps is in greater need this year for gifts for younger kids.

“There is actually a little more demand for the younger kids,” Brady said. “Usually, it’s the older kids that the Marine Corps is low on but this year it’s actually some of the younger and toddlers and infants that they’re needing toys for.”

Beloved weatherman Rusty Garrett has been the chairman of the annual drive from the beginning.

While he continues to fight cancer, Rusty still plans to be at the Waco location during the drive-through to accept gifts.

“He’s excited to be a part of it,” Brady said. “This is one of the things he loves the most at KTWX is spreading that Christmas joy and helping the kids.”

Brady Taylor and Rusty Garrett will accept donations from 4 to 8 p.m. at the KWTX Studios at 6700 American Plaza in Waco.

Camille Hoxworth will be in Temple at the Walmart located at 3401 S. 31st Street.

Conley Isom will be in Killeen at the Walmart at 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop.

You can still drop off toys anytime during business hours through Friday at the KWTX Studios.

