TxDOT brings ‘Drive Sober. No Regrets’ campaign to Bellmead as holiday season ramps up

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Police across the state routinely see a jump in drunk driving related incidents during the holiday season. To get ahead of the problem, the Texas Department of Transportation set up an interactive mobile campaign that shows the real consequences of drinking and driving.

They had a number of challenges involving goggles that impair your vision and it increasingly difficult to throw a basketball, much less drive a car.

“The event is supposed to catch some eyeballs and grab some attention, but more importantly it’s there to educate the public about the potential dangers of drinking and driving,” says Jake Smith, the public information officer for TxDOT’s Waco district.

With challenges like the drunk driving simulator and a basketball challenge, both proved to be a real feat for passerby’s.

Besides all the fun and games, they also have a TV that is on loop telling real stories, from real victims.

“Statistics serve their purpose but hearing it from a person who has experienced it firsthand, these personal stories, it really just puts across the message that it could happen to anyone,” Smith says.

“I was involved in a drunk driver accident myself and I wasn’t happy. I wasn’t the drinker, it was somebody else but he totaled my car,” says Bellmead resident, Jason Lamb.

Stories and reminders to think twice before getting behind the wheel.

According to TxDOT, there 758 DUI related in Waco in 2022. That killed 45 people and seriously hurt 112. 72 of those crashes happened during the holiday season and left one person dead and seven others hurt.

