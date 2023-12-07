Toys for Tots
Waco High alum Derrick Johnson inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Derrick Johnson, a Waco High alum and former Texas Longhorn, on Dec. 5 was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

“It’s a humbling experience when you get tagged as a hall of famer in anything and God has really blessed me to be in a position where all of my hard work has paid off,” Johnson.

The former Wacoan said football is a team sport and thanked teammates who helped him excel on the field. He also thanked family and friends who helped him off the field.

“When you get something of this magnitude, you can’t pound your chest and say, ‘man, it’s just me,’” Johnson said, “There were a lot of people around me who helped me get better.”

Johnson would go on to play for the Kansas City Chiefs after his collegiate career at UT Austin.

He is the founder and president of the Defend the Dream Foundation, which caters to inner-city kids through education.

