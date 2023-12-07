Waco man sentenced to 45 years in murder, drug cases

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who shot and killed a woman in front of her two small children in May 2022 was sentenced to 45 years in prison Thursday.

Oscar Thomas Lopez, 29, pleaded guilty to murder in the May 2022 shooting death of Lydia Nicole Mendoza, 29, and to aggravated assault for wounding Mendoza’s cousin in the same incident.

Judge Thomas West approved the plea bargains in the case and sentenced Lopez to 45 years in prison in the murder case and to 20 years in prison on the aggravated assault conviction.

Lopez also pleaded guilty Thursday to unrelated drug charges and was sentenced to 45 years for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and 45 years on each of three counts of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

He will serve the six sentences concurrently and will be eligible for parole after being credited with serving 22 1/2 years in prison.

Prosecutor Will Hix said the evidence gathered by the “diligent investigation” in this case proved two things: that Lopez was undeniably guilty and that his actions were “undeniably evil.”

“Our ability to resolve this case swiftly is thanks to Detective Scarlet Woodruff and Waco PD,” Hix said. “This defendant deserves to serve every single minute of his 45-year sentence.”

Mendoza’s attorney, Jonathan Sibley, said the facts of the case were difficult and he is glad to get the case resolved.

“This was a difficult decision for Mr. Lopez, but with multiple cases pending against him, he made the best decision he could under these very challenging circumstances,” Sibley said.

Mendoza was giving her cousin a ride to pick up some money from her ex-husband when Lopez pulled up beside them in the 3400 block of Morrow Avenue, according to arrest records in the case.

Lopez opened the door and shot Mendoza and her cousin multiple times while Mendoza’s children, ages 6 and 2, looked on in terror as their mother was murdered.

Mendoza’s cousin, who attended Thursday’s hearing, was shot in the back, arm and ankle.

The cousin who was wounded, Mendoza’s mother and two older sisters addressed Lopez in court Thursday while giving victim impact statements.

Mendoza’s mother, Sonya Mendoza, held the hand of Mendoza’s 7-year-old daughter as the pair walked to the witness stand. Mendoza told Lopez she wanted him to look into the eyes of the little girl whose mother he gunned down.

“Remember her face always,” she said. “Always.”

Mendoza’s cousin, who said she was the intended target that day, told Lopez that he threw his life away for nothing and said there is a special place in hell for him.

“Lydia was supposed to be your friend, and you made her kids watch her die right in front of them,” she said. “You are a coward and a piece of s---.”

One of her older sisters described Mendoza as “so smart and so giving.”

“She was just giving someone a ride that day,” she said. “If she had just said no, she would be alive today.”

