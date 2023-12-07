Waco man shot in trap house robbery sentenced to 15 years in prison on reduced charge

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who shot another man in February 2020 in what police described as a drug-related murder and robbery was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday.

Kevin Darnell Wash, 25, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in exchange for a plea bargain recommendation from the Attorney General’s Office that he serve 15 years in prison.

Wash, who was shot in the incident, initially was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Joangel Ortegon in what police have called a “trap house,” or a residence frequented by drug sellers and users, in the 1900 block of Trice Avenue.

McLennan County prosecutors later re-indicted Wash on murder and aggravated robbery charges before the AG’s office reduced the charge again and dropped the robbery charge as part of a plea agreement with Wash.

The case was handled by Assistant Attorney General Anna McNellis after McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens recused his office because one of his assistants worked on Wash’s defense before going to work in the DA’s office.

Wash was among three people shot during the attempted robbery. Witnesses and victims told police Ortegon and another man were playing video games when Wash and Douglas James entered the home, according to an arrest affidavit. One of the men pulled a gun and said, “You’re not going to like this.”

Ortegon was shot and killed and Carson Elias was shot three times in the foot and leg, police said. Wash was shot in the stomach during the altercation and spent about 10 days in the hospital, officials said.

McNellis told 19th State District Judge Thomas West before Wash pleaded guilty that Ortegon’s family is not happy with the plea agreement, saying they would have felt more comfortable with a 20-year sentence. In accepting the plea bargain, West reminded Wash what he told a Waco police investigator during an interview after the shooting.

“You said you came to Waco to get away from this kind of thing in Chicago,” West said. “Well, you brought it to Waco.”

About 20 of Ortegon’s family members and friends attended Thursday’s hearing. His mother told Wash in an emotional victim impact statement that he robbed her hard-working son of a bright future. She said Wash’s actions “ripped out hearts into a million pieces.”

“You are a prime example of a monster,” she said.

Wash’s attorneys, Walter M. Reaves Jr. and Jessi Freud, declined comment Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.